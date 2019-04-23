Copper Reef Mining Corp (CNSX:CZC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Copper Reef Mining (CZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/copper-reef-mining-czc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-02-3.html.

About Copper Reef Mining (CNSX:CZC)

Copper Reef Mining Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver, as well as diamond deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Reef Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Reef Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.