Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $284.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.50 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,030 shares of company stock worth $25,461,465. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Saturday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/cooper-companies-inc-coo-stake-raised-by-ifm-investors-pty-ltd.html.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.