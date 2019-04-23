Contrasting Zuora (ZUO) & Its Competitors

Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zuora to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -32.99% -46.28% -25.46% Zuora Competitors -39.03% -24.47% -3.64%

32.9% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zuora and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 1 3 1 2.67 Zuora Competitors 1698 7958 14615 728 2.57

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $235.20 million -$77.59 million -24.38 Zuora Competitors $1.91 billion $226.94 million 37.87

Zuora’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zuora competitors beat Zuora on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

