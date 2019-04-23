Contrasting Orkla ASA (ORKLY) & OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orkla ASA and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 8.15% 9.88% 6.44% OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Orkla ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.02 billion 1.57 $402.13 million N/A N/A OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.63 -$111.79 million ($0.32) -4.38

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orkla ASA and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products; hygiene and cleaning solutions to the professional market; dietary supplements and health products; basic garments through the grocery channel; painting tools and cleaning products; and wound care products, as well as operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products. Further, it supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market; and undertakes industrial property and real estate development projects. The company offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; snacks and confectionery products under the KiMs, Nidar, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; wound care and health products under the Möller's, Collett, Salvequick, Nutrilett, Maxim, Riemann, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, Jif, Sun, Zalo, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Mors Hjemmebakte, Bakke Dal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

