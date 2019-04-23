Contrasting Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (BWINA) & Markel (MKL)

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BWINA) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A Markel -2.02% 9.15% 2.58%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Markel has a consensus target price of $1,300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markel $6.84 billion 2.06 -$128.18 million $20.53 49.47

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markel.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Markel does not pay a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Markel beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

