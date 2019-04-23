Continental Resources (CLR) Given a $55.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.12.

Continental Resources stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.98 per share, with a total value of $25,788,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,675,805 shares of company stock valued at $73,335,967. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

