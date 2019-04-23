Conning Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1,413.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $846,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/conning-inc-sells-580-shares-of-cigna-corp-ci.html.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.