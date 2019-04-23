Conning Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $402,210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 695.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Waste Management by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,183,000 after acquiring an additional 637,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Waste Management stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $106.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

