Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 243.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

CAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,692. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

