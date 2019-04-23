Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
