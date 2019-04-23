Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of CBU opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

