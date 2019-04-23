Columbus Circle Investors Invests $11.10 Million in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Stock

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $210,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

