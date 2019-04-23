Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.
In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 804,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.62. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.66.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
