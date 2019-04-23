Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,382,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,972 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 804,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.62. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.