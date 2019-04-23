CoffeeCoin (CFC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $123.00

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoffeeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoffeeCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00060498 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Profile

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2014. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org . The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin

CoffeeCoin Coin Trading

CoffeeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

