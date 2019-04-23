Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.51

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 708688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

