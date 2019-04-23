CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 2,846,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,630. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.