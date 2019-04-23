Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 1,846,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 911,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $656.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

