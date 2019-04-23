Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON:CIR opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.