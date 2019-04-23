Cineplex (CPXGF) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

