Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $951,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (BJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.
