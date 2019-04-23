Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

DEO opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

