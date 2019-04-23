Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 1,256,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,520. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, SVP Edward Bicks sold 2,922 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $106,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,434. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

