Chicago Capital LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GrubHub by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,400,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrubHub by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,365,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after purchasing an additional 863,674 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,352,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,330,000 after purchasing an additional 821,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,301,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $66,740.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $69,836.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,298 shares of company stock valued at $344,320. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

