Champions Oncology (CSBR) vs. Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Financial Contrast

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Champions Oncology and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 2 5 2 0 2.00

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.06%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.60%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million 4.78 -$1.47 million ($0.14) -59.50 Acorda Therapeutics $471.43 million 1.10 $33.68 million $1.82 6.00

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Champions Oncology. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -1.16% -22.94% -3.00% Acorda Therapeutics 7.14% 12.98% 6.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Champions Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

