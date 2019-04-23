CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,610. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,840,000 after purchasing an additional 559,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 69,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

