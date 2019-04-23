CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.70.
Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,610. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,840,000 after purchasing an additional 559,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 69,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.