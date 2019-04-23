CENTERCOIN Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (CENT)

CENTERCOIN (CURRENCY:CENT) traded up 94.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One CENTERCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, STEX, CoinBene and Trade Satoshi. CENTERCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $172,185.00 worth of CENTERCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CENTERCOIN has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN Coin Profile

CENTERCOIN is a coin. CENTERCOIN's total supply is 3,500,001,916 coins. The official website for CENTERCOIN is centercoin.co

and its Facebook page is accessible here

CENTERCOIN Coin Trading

CENTERCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, STEX, Rfinex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CENTERCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CENTERCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CENTERCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

