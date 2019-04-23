CDW (CDW) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 5.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CDW worth $38,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 738,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,500. CDW has a 1-year low of $69.97 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $1,752,103.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,899 shares in the company, valued at $67,815,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $894,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,765 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,939.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,463 shares of company stock worth $9,315,140. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

