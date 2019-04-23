Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $138.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $132.98. 198,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,397. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

