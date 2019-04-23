Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey's have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company continued with its positive earnings surprise streak for the third straight quarter. Notably, the bottom line improved yet again on a year-over-year basis in third-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the top line fell short of the consensus mark. Also, total revenues marginally declined year over year. We note that management trimmed fuel gallons same-store sales projection again. Nevertheless, the company is on track with its Value Creation Plan. This includes new fleet card program, price and product optimization, digital engagements comprising mobile app and online ordering capabilities, cost containment efforts as well as capital reallocation plan. However, higher operating expenses remain a concern. Analysts also pointed that any rise in wholesale fuel costs and higher input costs and promotional activity may impact results.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

