Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWST. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 310,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,200. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $238,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas R. Casella sold 34,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,177,901.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,116,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,659. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

