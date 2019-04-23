Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

