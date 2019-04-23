Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $48,000 in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 497,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

