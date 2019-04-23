Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%.

CSFFF stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Sunday, January 20th.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

