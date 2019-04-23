Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $795,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,673. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.39.
