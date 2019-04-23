Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,753 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZS. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 8,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,833. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $17.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/capital-investment-advisory-services-llc-acquires-24753-shares-of-ishares-msci-brazil-small-cap-etf-ewzs.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.