Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Shares of CCBG stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.30 per share, with a total value of $60,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,408.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $142,103 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

