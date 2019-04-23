CanYaCoin (CAN) One Day Volume Hits $63,308.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $63,308.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615.66 or 0.10984078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00021388 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,899,759 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.