Canopy Growth (CGC) Raised to Buy at GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.85.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.85. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $62.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 267.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $5,536,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $5,756,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 183.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.