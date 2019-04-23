Cancom SE (COK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.50 ($54.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of ETR COK traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.60 ($53.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a fifty-two week high of €52.60 ($61.16). The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

