Canaccord Genuity Downgrades ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF) to Hold

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

PFSCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,097. ProMetic Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.75.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

