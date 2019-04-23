Canaccord Genuity Cuts Yamana Gold (YRI) Price Target to C$4.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

YRI stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$4.20.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$638.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.150000009118542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,776 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$47,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,281.44. Also, Director Peter Marrone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$307,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,916,781 shares in the company, valued at C$5,891,034.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $61,819.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

