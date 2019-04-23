Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

