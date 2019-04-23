Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 -585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.68 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.04-2.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.88.

CDNS stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $193,268.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,002.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $2,599,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,873,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,227 shares of company stock valued at $21,982,062. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

