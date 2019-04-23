Cactus Inc (WHD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cactus by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $8,223,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $328,040.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 37.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

