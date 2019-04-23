Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Holdings Lifted by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 226.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $3,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,681,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $713,899.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,413.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,806 shares of company stock worth $14,613,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

