Bullion Reaches Market Capitalization of $380,047.00 (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bullion has a total market cap of $380,047.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bullion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bullion coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00010013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004388 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010219 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010060 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000154 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002755 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bullion Coin Profile

Bullion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,027,994 coins. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bullion’s official website is bullion.one . Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

