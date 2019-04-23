Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,984 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 181.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

