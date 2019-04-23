Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) PT at $118.38

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.31.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $189,954.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,457 shares of company stock worth $13,715,593. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 508.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,441. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $137.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

