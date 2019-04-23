Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) PT at $34.54

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $692.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 118,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

