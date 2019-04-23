Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Price Target at $71.67

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5,549.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,376,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,282,000 after acquiring an additional 264,927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,907,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

